Shane Warne gets 'kisses' from former fiance Elizabeth Hurley

cricket

Elizabeth Hurley's comment on Shane Warne's post has left fans wondering if they may get back together. The former couple first started dating each other in 2010, with Shane proposing in 2011, but then they separated in 2013

Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne

Australian spin great Shane Warne, who turned 49 on September 13, may have split with Elizabeth Hurley five years ago, but she still hasn't stopped flirting with him. Warne posted this picture on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: "Very spoilt on my birthday yesterday! Also, thanks to my great mate @rossdesmond & big @stormzy for a fun night." While wishing him for his birthday, Hurley sent him some kisses.

The comment has left fans wondering if they may get back together. The former couple first started dating each other in 2010, with Shane proposing in 2011, but they separated in 2013. Interestingly, when Hurley turned 53, Warne had posted a throwback picture of them and called her 'very close and dear friend'. According to a report in Irish website Extra.ie, sources claimed that the two who are currently single, may not stay that way for long as the pair are more than 'friendly'.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates