Shane Warne of relationship with Elizabeth Hurley: I miss the love we had

cricket

Australian spin great Shane Warne admits his romance with Liz Hurley provided him the happiest time of his life

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne, 49, may have split with British actor Elizabeth Hurley, 53, five years ago, but he still has some fond memories of their relationship. The former couple started dating in 2010, but separated in 2013.

"I really fell in love with her. We got along so well. When she was at her best, she was fantastic. I was more in love with Elizabeth than I'd realised I could be. I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life," Warne was quoted as saying by The Sun.

When asked if they could reunite, he replied: "Who knows what will happen down the track?" In his new book No Spin, Warne described how he proposed Hurley on a yacht in 2011: "I said, 'I'm not sure about you, but I'm madly in love with you. How would you like to spend the rest of your life with me?' Without hesitation she said, 'Of course I would silly, I'm madly in love with you, too.' By the end we were catching up in airports, a day here, a day there. So we thought it best to be friends."

