Shane Warne's flirty Tinder messages leaked online

Looks like Australian spin great Shane Warne, 49, has gone back to his flirty ways. According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the messages he exchanged with a woman, aged 24, in London, have been leaked online.

The messages were exchanged between June and August, when the woman, who got in touch with Warne on Tinder, decided to stop talking to him when he tried to reconnect in August. The conversations started after their profiles matched on June 6.

"Hello, you look amazing. Are you Australian? I love the accent!" she wrote. To which, Shane replied: "Yes, I'm Australian! PS Awwww, thank you. Looks like we're close." Shane's last message was sent to her on August 7, to which the woman didn't reply. "Hello stranger! How are you? I'm in need of some naughty fun — want to play?" wrote Warne. "It sounds like he does this regularly," the woman told the tabloid yesterday.

