Shaping his career at just 20 as an entrepreneur, Shubham Kumar is climbing the ladder to success rapidly

This young entrepreneur serves as an inspiration to many youngsters out there through his strong will and determination to achieve his goals.

When the question is about success, age necessarily is not the only factor that helps define how successful a person is or can get. It is at the end of the day the hard work, persistence and the will to go beyond boundaries that help in defining the success of an individual. At just 20 years of age, being a manager and a director of multiple companies, while simultaneously also studying is something only a talented few can do. Juggling between studies and business is not a cakewalk for anybody and we know of a young gentleman from Bihar who has been successfully doing this. He is Shubham Kumar, born on May 25, 2000, in Bihar, India.

Shubham studied from Nainital's esteemed Sherwood College between the years 2009 to 2016 and completed his higher school education from DPS Dwarka from 2017 to 2019. Right now, he is pursuing his degree in BBA 3 Continent from the renowned Amity University, Noida, and is looking forward to completing his graduation in 2022. What's interesting about this young lad is that he serves as the proud director of all the companies that have been owned by Shree Gopal Group. Not just that, being a millennial, he is one amongst the few who has an active hand at making investments in crypto currencies and the stock market.

Shubham is the doting son of Mr Rajeev Kumar, a renowned philanthropist and businessman from Bihar. Being in just his early twenties, Shubham is a classic example of how millennials should be and what they really need to be doing with their lives and careers. He is a youngster who at this age is keeping no stone unturned to learn new business tricks and techniques from his father and also actively works with his father by being a helping hand at managing their different businesses like a jewellery boutique, a hotel, a school and college, a hospital and 10 automotive showrooms.

Shubham has been looking after and creatively handling the works of media marketing and trying to increase the online presence of his multiple businesses while he is still studying. With this, the young entrepreneur also keeps exploring new ideas and researches new industries to help his father invest in the most lucrative ones.

Currently looking at the crucial times the world is facing due to a pandemic, Shubham is also focusing on establishing and operating a Multi-Speciality Hospital & a Nursing College in Bihar along with his father. This initiative of a hospital and a nursing college is to provide more medical facilities to the state and open up more job opportunities for people even during a pandemic.

A year back, the youngster launched his own company in the field of media marketing and IT called Conuva Solutions Private Limited. The company has so far worked in alliance with various India and USA based firms.

There are many hats of businesses that Shubham has been wearing at just 20. His multiple companies are spread across varied industries like hospitality, education, healthcare, automotive and jewellery. He is the part of the Board of Directors of companies like Vistas Jewellers Private Limited, Shree Gopal Motors, Shree Gopal Auto Private Limited, Sumud Healthcare Private Limited and Rajeev Tradecomm Private Limited. Shubham also serves as the trustee of Rajeev Global Educational Trust. This trust in Bihar owns and operates a school and college.

To top all of this, Shubham has been the recipient of several awards as well, and the latest award he received was for his managerial role in his Maruti Suzuki Showrooms, the function of which was held in the UK.

If this is what Shubham has achieved at just 20 years of age, imagine the kind of goals and desires of his he would fulfill in the coming years. We won't be surprised if Shubham soon attains the status of one of the youngest and the most successful entrepreneurs of India.

