Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra floods: Ths must be declared a National Disaster

In three days, due to floods in Pune and Western Maharashtra, 27 people died while five people went missing; NDRF rescue teams have been deployed to rescue the stranded people

NDRF teams rescuing stranded people during the floods. Pic Courtesy/ NDRF

Continues rains in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur has left these placed in a flood-like situation. On average, a total 142 per cent rainfall was received, while in Sangli 225 per cent, in Pune 168 per cent and Kolhapur 123 per cent. During rescue operations, women, children and senior citizens have been given preference.



In a rescue operation on Thursday from Sangli around 80,390 people were rescued, from Kolhapur around 97,102 people were shifted, Satara 7085 people rescued, from Pandharpur and Solapur, a total of 7749 2,05,591 people were shifted to a safe place.

In three days, due to floods in Pune and Western Maharashtra, 27 people died while five people went missing. From Sangli, 11 people, Kolhapur, two, seven people from Satara, six from Pune and one from Solapur died.



Local resident and Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana party member Sandep Rajoba said, "In Sangli the administration is not prepared. We called them to help us but they claimed that they are helpless. The boats were less and there was no coordination between the NDRF and defence personnel. Most of them were unaware of the geography of the area. We are requesting them to take help of local residents who can guide them but they remain unheard to our grievances."



Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar said, “In Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli, red alert has been declared. In Kolhapur, seven NDRF teams consisting of 20 boats and 100 jawans are deployed along with 14 squads from the Navy. A total of around 491 jawans have been deployed. While in Sangli, eight NDRF teams with 28 boats 190 jawans and around 54 army jawans, as well as five Navy teams, have been deployed. “



A total of 204 roads have been blocked including the highway in Sangli (47), in Kolhapur (86), Satara (12), Pune (32) due to the floods. In Kolhapur, the situation is critical as most of the petrol pumps in the area are closed as there is no fuel. The ambulances and vehicle owners are running from pillar to post to arrange for diesel.

National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said, "The Administration has failed and fallen short to understand such a critical situation of floods in Maharashtra. Usually, we have seen in past, that the administration in Maharashtra is the first to act on this but it seems the authorities only know how to act during earthquakes and riots. I have witnessed such a critical issue for the first time where the administration is helpless. Such a situation is bad and must be declared a National Disaster. The Central government should help in aiding the Maharashtra state. Agriculture, infrastructure and housing in rural areas have suffered in a major way. The farmers waiting for the rains and seasonal crops on their paddy fields (sugarcane, pomegranate and others) have incurred huge losses. 100 per cent free loan for agriculture must be given. We at the NCP will personally be giving Rs 50 lakh to the CM relief fund. Our MP's and MLAs will hand over their one-month salaries, while our NCP team of doctors and youngsters will be on-ground to help people."



He added, "Post such an incident, the government and authorities must retrospect the issue and need to observe and study in-depth their loopholes." National Disaster Response Force has appealed not to fall prey to rumours of few boats are getting punctured.

NDRF officers said, "It has come to our notice that there are some reports about NDRF boats getting punctured or being faulty. First of all, let us assure you that NDRF teams are putting in their best efforts during these rescue ops. Some boats were punctured as they are plying in unknown waters with poles, debris, tin shades etc which are causing punctures." He added, "But these punctures are being repaired immediately within 15-30 minutes and boats are relaunched for operation."



Post the incident of a landslide in Pune-based Malin Village which took place five years ago, the Maharashtra state began a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local youth helping people to move.

Speaking to Mid-day, SDRF officials said, "We have finished our task at Kolhapur and are now directed to go to Sangli but the roads are blocked and there is no other route to use. We are now waiting to reach there by planes."

