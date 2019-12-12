'Architect of the Maharashtra government': Wishes pour as Sharad Pawar turns 79

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar rang in his 79th birthday with many leaders belonging to the party meeting and wishing him at YB Chavan Conventional Centre in the morning.

Even in Twitter scores of leaders, including his daughter Supriya Sule and prime minister Narendra Modi wishing him and praying for his long and healthy life.

Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

Pawar's dsughter Supriya Sule tweeted in Marathi saying, "Dear Baba, you are a constant source of energy for us. You gave us the bright legacy of ideology and also the strength to tread on it..Baba, boundless birthday greetings to you. Wishing you long healthy life."

Heartfelt Birthday greetings to our visionary leader hon'ble @PawarSpeaks Saheb. You are a role model of selfless giving & you will always be an example of wisdom, leadership & foresight. My prayers for your long & healthy life in the service of our nation. #SharadPawar #Saheb pic.twitter.com/WyN6UlDRH0 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 11, 2019

Warm & happy birthday wishes for the tallest Maratha leader, iron man, ‘Chanakya ‘ of politics #SharadPawar. He has proven that he is the Maharashtra leader of the nation. His wisdom, experience is inspirational. Wishing you peace, prosperity great health & a long life ahead. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 12, 2019

Even NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted in Marathi, saying, "Birthday greetings to the architect of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, president of Nationalist Congress Party Honourable Shri Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb."

#HappyBirthday #Pawarsaheb@PawarSpeaks

you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Congratulations and happy birthday! #HappyBirthdaySharadPawar pic.twitter.com/0sFsHM6p3R — Asif Bhamla (@Asifbhamlaa) December 11, 2019

Wishing Shri Sharad Pawar ji (@PawarSpeaks ) a very happy birthday. Wishing him good health and happiness always. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 12, 2019

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 at Baramati in Pune district, is credited for the NCP's return to power in the state along with the Congress and their new ally Shiv Sena by forming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

(With inputs from PTI)

