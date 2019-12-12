MENU
'Architect of the Maharashtra government': Wishes pour as Sharad Pawar turns 79

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 12:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Many leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi , took to Twitter to convey their wishes to NCP chief.

Sharad Pawar
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar rang in his 79th birthday with many leaders belonging to the party meeting and wishing him at YB Chavan  Conventional Centre in the morning.

Even in Twitter scores of leaders, including his daughter Supriya Sule and prime minister Narendra Modi  wishing him and praying for his long and healthy life.

Pawar's dsughter Supriya Sule tweeted in Marathi saying, "Dear Baba, you are a constant source of energy for us. You gave us the bright legacy of ideology and also the strength to tread on it..Baba, boundless birthday greetings to you. Wishing you long healthy life."

Even NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted in Marathi, saying, "Birthday greetings to the architect of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, president of Nationalist Congress Party Honourable Shri Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb."

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 at Baramati in Pune district, is credited for the NCP's return to power in the state along with the Congress and their new ally Shiv Sena by forming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

(With inputs from PTI)

