Sharman Joshi chases a shocking truth in Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai

The truth always sets you free, but at what horrifying cost, asks ShemarooMe Box Office with its next release. Expect the unexpected as Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai: The least of these takes us on a suspenseful journey that unravels some startling discoveries. Based on the brutal murders of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, the Sharman Joshi starrer has received widespread acclaim from all parts of the world before making its digital debut.

The film sees Sharman play Manav Banerjee, a dedicated journalist with sky high ambition. When he is offered a dream job in exchange for unearthing dirt on Graham Staines, little does he know this path would lead him to choose between ignoring the unexpected truth that he has uncovered or facing serious life-threatening consequences! What happens next as the young journalist unmasks a dangerous conspiracy forms the crux of the film.

The man of the moment, Sharman Joshi, opens up about his role and the film's release, "The actor in me is always hungry to do something different, and when I was offered this character, I was fascinated by his complex mind. His predicament and the overall message of this movie will surely grip the audience." He adds, "Digital streaming is a concept many of us have grown familiar to since the lockdown. Every household in India now consumes a lot of content online and what a delight it is that our film is going to premiere on ShemarooMe Box Office, one of the biggest streaming platforms in the country".

Earlier, the English version of this international production was lauded by critics worldwide due to its mature portrayal of a strong subject. "The film never gets biased, offering all perspectives towards a sensitive issue, thereby not ending up as a boring one sided affair", noted one review. The English version did see a limited theatrical release in India, but ShemarooMe Box Office brings the acclaimed drama to a much larger audience by releasing it in Hindi on its platform.

Led by a stellar star cast that includes the best names of the Indian as well as Hollywood film industry, it features Sharman Joshi alongside Airlift and Shakuntala Devi star Prakash Belawadi. Stephen Baldwin, renowned actor and brother of famous celebrity Alec Baldwin, portrays the title role of Graham Staines while Shari Rigby plays his wife Gladys, the angelic soul who forgave her husband's murderers.

It seems like Sharman and co. are set to bring in a super weekend for viewers all over! Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai: The least of these starring Sharman Joshi, Prakash Belawadi, Stephen Baldwin, Shari Rigby and Aditi Chengappa is directed by Aneesh Daniel and produced by Victor Abraham. The film streams on ShemarooMe Box Office on August 18.

