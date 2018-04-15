Sharman Joshi is gearing up for a dance sequence for Babloo Bachelor

Sharman Joshi last starred in 3 Storeys alongside Masumeh Makhija and Renuka Shahane

Sharman Joshi is gearing up for a dance sequence in his upcoming film, Babloo Bachelor. Training him for the special number is choreographer Saroj Khan. "She has always been a warm person. It's a great opportunity to work with her in my forthcoming film. There's so much to learn from from her," says Joshi.

Sharman Joshi last starred in 3 Storeys alongside Masumeh Makhija and Renuka Shahane. Sharman and Masumeh reunited after 19 years for the film. They first worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj's television show Gubbare in 1999, which also starred Dilip Prabhavalkar, Kirron Kher and Shreyas Talpade. While shooting for the film, Masumeh felt she was connecting with an old pal.

3 Storeys also marked the first professional collaboration of Sharman Joshi with the producer duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for Excel Entertainment. Sharman played a part of a metropolitan city presenting multiple narratives once again after Life in a Metro. Interestingly, Farhan and Sharman have been friends since childhood. The thriller featured the Golmaal actor in a completely different avatar.

