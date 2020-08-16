Shashank Arora: Shooting is getting tougher, actors need to work harder

Often among the cast members who like to loiter around the set to get comfortable with the surroundings, Made in Heaven actor Shashank Arora found himself bound to his vanity van when filming in Delhi, amid the pandemic. "It's scary and has definitely taken a toll on me. I'm sure it will affect all the actors. Shooting is getting tougher, and actors need to work harder," says Arora.

Before the country was put under lockdown, Arora was occupied with Dibaker Banerjee's Freedom, which is still underway. "The Netflix Original features Naseer sir [Naseeruddin Shah], Manisha Koirala, and a wonderful bunch of actors. It will be shot in Mumbai this year. I have to devote five to 10 days to it," says Arora, who collaborated with Banerjee for the second time after they initially worked together in Titli (2014).

"Dibaker was the producer on that project, and he rarely came on set. When I met him for Freedom it felt like a fresh interaction. I love collaborating with him because he is one of the most gentle, and clear-headed directors I have worked with. He knows exactly how to take the story ahead."

