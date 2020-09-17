Shashank Khaitan ropes in Disha Patani opposite Shahid Kapoor for his next film?

Close on the heels of news that Karan Johar is joining forces with Shahid Kapoor for an action thriller, tentatively titled Yoddha, comes another development. With Shashank Khaitan raring to begin work on his next directorial venture, it is learnt that the filmmaker has approached Disha Patani to play the actor's love interest.

"Though the film is an actioner centred on the protagonist, the female lead has an interesting arc and is crucial to the narrative. Shashank, who is giving finishing touches to the script, recently sat down for a narration with Disha. The actor has expressed her interest in coming on board, but has yet to sign on the dotted line," reveals a source close to the project. If Disha Patani gives her nod, it will mark her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor as well as producer Johar. The actioner is likely to go on floors only by mid-2021.



Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar

When mid-day reached out to Khaitan regarding the female lead of his next, the director said, "We will make an official announcement soon, till then I cannot say anything."

