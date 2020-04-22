Shatrughan Sinha remembers legendary filmmaker BR Chopra on his birth anniversary

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday paid homage to legendary late filmmaker BR Chopra on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late creator of iconic TV series 'Mahabharat.'

"Homages, tributes & prayers for the great filmmaker, par excellence legend in the true sense, producer, director, late & great, pioneer, #BRChopra on his birth anniversary," Sinha tweeted. The 'Naseeb' actor also remembered some of the classic films that the legendary filmmaker has given to the Indian cinema industry.

Sharing an emotional video, on the last day of the shoot of Mahabharata, with his late & great son#RaviChopra who had co directed the serial. Profound regards to his family. Birth anniversary ðð pic.twitter.com/x2cjTCXBCM — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 22, 2020

"He has left behind an enormous legacy of several hit films & immortal gems for us to cherish for a lifetime Naya Daur, Ek hi Raasta, Waqt, the first song less, film Kanoon, Ittefaq, to name a few His films mostly dealt with concepts well ahead of the times," he tweeted.

"He worked with mostly all the leading artists of his time. He was a rarest of rare human being & was equally successful with his most watched & popular tv serial the epic 'Mahabharat', written by the famous intellectual, writer, late & great #Dr.RahiMasoomRaza," the tweet further read.

BR Chopra was an iconic figure in the Indian cinema industry and was also a recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Some of his most successful movies include 'Naya Daur,' 'Humraaz,' and 'Sadhna.'

He is best known for his iconic TV series 'Mahabharat'.

