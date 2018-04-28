Shatrughan Sinha says casting couch has always been existing in Bollywood

The veteran choreographer had said that sexual favours are demanded and given in Bollywood



Shatrughan Sinha and Saroj Khan

Shatrughan Sinha is the latest to join the debate on the casting couch in Bollywood. The actor-politician wonders why there was a hue and cry about Saroj Khan's recent comments. The veteran choreographer had said that sexual favours are demanded and given in Bollywood.

Shotgun Sinha has reportedly said, "It's an old and time-tested way of getting ahead in life. You please me I'll please you... this has been happening since time immemorial in Bollywood and politics. What is there to get so upset about it?" Instead of taking on Khan, he said the perpetrators need to be condemned.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates