Shatrughan Sinha says his niece has been 'closely associated with' Kamala Harris
Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted that Preeta Sinha, daughter of his elder brother, has been closely associated with United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Sharing a picture of Preeta with Harris, the Bollywood veteran wrote in a long tweet posted in parts: ""Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos! Here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr. Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!"
promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!"
Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is contesting the Bihar elections on a Congress Party ticket for the Bankipur seat.
