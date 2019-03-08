Shatrughan Sinha wants clarity on Balakot attacks

bollywood

Speculations have been rife about the future political move of the Bollywood star of yesteryears, who has been critical of his own government and has been sharing the stage with opposition leaders on many occasions

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha supported demand that the Centre come out with the details of the air strikes in Balakot, including the number of terrorists killed. The Patna Sahib MP also said that he had great respect for veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who has drawn flak for calling the Pulwama terror attack an accident.

"I am of the firm opinion that all central ministers/responsible persons should speak in one voice on air strikes and avoid confusing statements. This is the least we can do to honour our brave armed forces," wrote the actor-turned-politician on his official Twitter handle.

Speculations have been rife about the future political move of the Bollywood star of yesteryears, who has been critical of his own government, and has been sharing the stage with opposition leaders on many occasions.

Recently, when he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the Patna Metro Rail project, it drew a rebuff from the state BJP president Nityanand Rai, who made clear that a U-turn would not guarantee him a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever