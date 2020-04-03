'She devoured Khilji', says Ranveer Singh about wifey Deepika Padukone

While the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of people, especially celebrities, have suddenly stumbled upon an unexpected amount of free time on their hands. And they're making the most of it by chilling with their significant others, cooking, reading, exercising, cleaning, and so much more.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been having a gala time together as well. Dippy has been sharing her day-to-day routine on Instagram, keeping her fans updated about what she's up to in quarantine.

Recently, Ranveer Singh shared a photo of his beloved wife on Instagram, devouring a jar of Nutella that bears the name 'Khilji' on the front. Ranveer wrote, "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone"

Doesn't Deepika look super content and happy to be diving into the jar of chocolatey goodness? Nothing is more fun than eating the sinful dessert right out of the jar!

If you remember, Ranveer Singh had shared a similar photo earlier, only it was him devouring a jar of Nutella which had 'Simmba' written on the front. Customised jars of Nutella for Singh, do you think? Be that as it may, Ranveer and Deepika's daily shenanigans are making lockdown a lot easier to get through!

