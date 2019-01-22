Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit set wedding goals with their mehendi ceremony

television

Actors Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit are all set to tie the knot. Pictures from their Mehendi ceremony are out and we love how colourful and gorgeous they are

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit at their mehendi ceremony. Pics/Sheena Bajaj's official Instagram account

Sheena Bajaj, known for her roles in television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Disney show Best Of Luck Nikki is set to tie the knot today (January 22) with actor Rohit Purohit of Razia Sultan fame. They met on the sets of the show Arjun, and after a few ups and downs in their relationship of five years, the couple has finally decided to get hitched in Jaipur in the company of family and friends. Sheena and Rohit have been enjoying their pre-wedding ceremonies to the fullest, and pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremony are proof of that. The couple looks completely at ease with each other, laughing and posing for the shutterbugs.

The bride was visibly delighted as she laughed and had a fun time with her friends and family. She looked exquisite in a pink and yellow lehenga, while Rohit chose a yellow sherwani with a beige Nehru jacket. Both Sheena and Rohit glowed with joy and excitement.

The couple will tie the knot today, January 22, in Jaipur, which is Rohit's hometown. Both Punjabi and Marwari traditions will be followed, as Sheena is Punjabi and Rohit is Marwari. On the work front, Sheena was last seen in the shows Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and Laal Ishq, while Rohit portrayed the role of Alexander the Great in Porus.

View this post on Instagram Haldi ....lo kar Dee zindagi tere naaam @rohitpurohit08 A post shared by sheena (@imsheenabajaj) onJan 21, 2019 at 8:43am PST

