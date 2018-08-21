Sheena Bora case: CBI opposes Indrani's bail plea

national

In its reply, the CBI said the applicant was the prime accused in the murder of her own daughter and had, along with other accused, made all efforts to keep the crime hidden till August 25, 2015

Indrani Mukerjea

The CBI yesterday opposed the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, saying her release would be "prejudicial to the prosecution". Mukerjea had last week moved a bail application in the special CBI court of judge J C Jagdale citing ill-health and a threat to her life.

In its reply, the CBI said the applicant was the prime accused in the murder of her own daughter and had, along with other accused, made all efforts to keep the crime hidden till August 25, 2015.

The agency further contended that Indrani committed the crime with a cool mind in a premeditated and planned manner and, as such, did not deserve leniency from the court on medical grounds. It also said that releasing the accused at this stage would be prejudicial to the prosecution as she could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates