Sheer Qorma Poster: Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker define serenity

The first poster of the film Sheer Qorma is out. Featuring Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker, the poster looks pure, serene and divine. Sheer Qorma is a powerful story of love and acceptance.

Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker play romantic partners in Sheer Qorma, which also stars veteran actress Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role. The film also stars actress Surekha Sikri and traces the journey of a queer woman searching for a sense of belonging, identity and acceptance from her family.

Earlier, when the film's maker Faraz Arif Ansari was asked about having Divya Dutta on board, he said that she was their only choice. He said, "Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role."

While many actors would not even consider playing an LGBTQIA+ protagonist, Divya Dutta had earlier revealed that she had no reservations about taking up this role because of the rapport she shares with Faraz. "I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It's a story about relationships – including this woman's with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society. I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me. I am in good hands, as I have Swara and Surekha ji as my co-actors, who are equally fabulous. I always wanted to share a screen with them. It is going to be lovely to bring in all the emotions of women who are in this and find a way to strike a balance in society."

Directed by Faraz Ansari; starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhasker, Sheer Qorma is produced by Marijke De Souza.

