Shefali Jariwala: Always wanted to adopt a baby, was moved by Sunny Leone's decision

There are a lot of actors that have gone for adoption to embrace parenthood. Sushmita Sen immediately comes to mind. And another name that comes to mind is Sunny Leone, who adopted a baby girl from Latur, Nisha Kaur Weber. And Leone seems to have inspired Shefali Jariwala, who has spoken to Times of India about how Leone's story moved her.

She said, "I discussed adopting a baby with Hindustani Bhau inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. I was actually moved by Sunny Leone's decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl and after I got married to Parag when we were discussing about starting a family." She added, "I shared my views with him and he is a very supportive husband."

Highlighting the importance of adoption, the actress said, "There are a lot of children in the world who need home and I think I am in a position where I can give them a secure, good life then why not. I want to give that child a good home, education and a good life because God has given me everything!"

And if all goes well, there might be a new little member in the house very soon. "I have been blessed with all this so I want to share my blessings with that child. But the adoption process in this country is a little tedious. There's a lot of paperwork involved and there's a lot of waiting also. So we are currently in the middle of the process and if God is kind and your wishes are with us, my dream to bring my child home will come true. I'll become a mother and bring a lovely girl home," said Jariwala.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news