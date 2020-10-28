Shefali Jariwala is back with another chartbuster with Mika Singh Honthon Pe Bas

Best remembered for her 2002 music video, Kaanta laga, Shefali Jariwala is back with another chartbuster. She has collaborated with Mika Singh for the music video of the Honthon pe bas track from the Kajol and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Yeh Dillagi (1994). "Over the years, I got several offers for remixes, but nothing excited me more than this," she says.

On the work front, Mika Singh started his journey in 1998 but fame happened in Bollywood with the song Ganpat from Shootout At Lokhandwala in 2007. After that, he went on to sing some very successful songs in films like Ready, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bodyguard, Desi Boyz, Rowdy Rathore, Sultan, Kick, Housefull 3, and more recently, Stree.

For the unversed, Shefali Jariwala kickstarted her career from music singles. She has been part of various music videos, dance reality shows. The actress also has a few films to her credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh) onOct 26, 2020 at 1:41am PDT

In case you missed it, Shefali Jariwala is a fitness enthusiast, and she leaves no stone unturned to follow a strict workout regime. She has confessed how her road to a healthy life was not an easy one. Confessing her battle with epilepsy, Shefali shared earlier, "I was 15 years old when I had my first epileptic seizure. Yes, I was an epileptic. The medication that I had to take because of the condition caused a lot of weight gain."

"Shortly after that, I did a music video which was a big hit after that I was really busy with work, dancing all the time. I had to keep my energy levels up and also look good on camera. That's when I realised I need to shed a few kilos and I went to the gym for the very first time, so my fitness journey started from there about 20 years ago and it has a whole new meaning today," concluded the actress.

Shefali and Parag, her husband also made a confession about how they wish to adopt kids in future. The duo has already started working towards their decision. "There is a lot of paperwork involved, but we are hopeful it will be done soon," shared Shefali.

