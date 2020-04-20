Shefali Jariwala: Sidharth Shukla and I are cordial, would be happy if he and Shehnaaz Gill got married

Relationships in Tinsel Town can be very fragile. There are a lot of couples that got married and there are more couples that drifted apart due to irreparable differences. One of the couples is Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla. Shefali turned a lot of heads and made a lot of noise when she became the wild-card entry in Bigg Boss 13 last year, and her bonding with Shukla could clearly be seen. And speaking to BollywoodLife, she spilled the beans on her past and current relationship with the actor.

She said, "See, initially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other."

And then, talking about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, she said, "See, that is my opinion of their equation from what I saw inside the house. Sidharth definitely cares for her but I did not find it a romantic equation per se. However, saying that, I would be happy if they indeed fell in love and got married. It would be great. It will be wonderful."

Would you also like to see Shehnaaz and Sidharth tie the knot soon?

