Shehla Rashid slams scrapping of Article 370

Published: Aug 06, 2019, 12:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Speaking on the current situation, a Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rashid described this initiative as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government "bulldozing their will"

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Shehla Rashid

Amit Shah, the Home Minister announced the revocation of Articles 370, which safeguards Jammu and Kashmir’s special status which was met with silence from the people it impacts the most: Kashmiris who have been left without mobile phone and internet services. Mainstream political leaders, on Sunday night, were put under house arrest and mobile and internet communications were shut down and common people were forced to stay indoors.

Speaking on the current situation, a Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rashid described this initiative as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government “bulldozing their will.” The Kashmiri political activist asked how the BJP-led central government could take this step when there is no functioning government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Shehla Rashid took to the social media platform, Twitter to express her dismay:

She further reacted to the situation in a series of tweets:

Hitting out at BJP-led government over the abrogation of Article 370, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress Chief stated on that this "misadventure" is going to have serious consequences while adding that the move was taken to divert attention of the people from real issues. "It is a move that is going to be very harmful to the future of the country and for the unity of this country. It is going to have a huge impact on the entire country, not only Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP Government is playing with fire," Rao stated in a press conference.

