Shehla Rashid slams scrapping of Article 370

national

Speaking on the current situation, a Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rashid described this initiative as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government "bulldozing their will"

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Shehla Rashid

Amit Shah, the Home Minister announced the revocation of Articles 370, which safeguards Jammu and Kashmir’s special status which was met with silence from the people it impacts the most: Kashmiris who have been left without mobile phone and internet services. Mainstream political leaders, on Sunday night, were put under house arrest and mobile and internet communications were shut down and common people were forced to stay indoors.

Also Read: Scrapping of Article 370 creates feud among US Muslim body, to stage protest

Speaking on the current situation, a Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rashid described this initiative as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government “bulldozing their will.” The Kashmiri political activist asked how the BJP-led central government could take this step when there is no functioning government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Shehla Rashid took to the social media platform, Twitter to express her dismay:

We will challenge the order passed today in the Supreme Court. The move to replace "Government" by "Governor" and Constituent Assembly by "Legislative Assembly" is a fraud upon the Constitution. Appeal to progressive forces for solidarity. Protests today in Delhi and Bangalore. — Shehla Rashid Ø´ÛÙØ§ Ø±Ø´ÛØ¯ (@Shehla_Rashid) August 5, 2019

She further reacted to the situation in a series of tweets:

1) India has turned Kashmir into a black hole right now. With normal life thrown out of gear, no clarity on the situation, no advisory/communication for local people from the government, there's panic, speculation and rumor-mongering all around. Phones and internet are off. — Shehla Rashid Ø´ÛÙØ§ Ø±Ø´ÛØ¯ (@Shehla_Rashid) August 4, 2019

2) People living outside Kashmir are unable to contact their relatives and are wondering whether they are okay. Expectant mothers whose delivery dates are due soon, are highly scared and apprehensive. Traders and employees don't know whether they've to go to work tomorrow or not! — Shehla Rashid Ø´ÛÙØ§ Ø±Ø´ÛØ¯ (@Shehla_Rashid) August 4, 2019

3) Mainstream leaders are apparently being watched and there's deployment of forces outside their houses. Ground mobilizers have been taken into preventive custody - a process that's been going on for a few days. High ranking officers in the government have no clue about things. — Shehla Rashid Ø´ÛÙØ§ Ø±Ø´ÛØ¯ (@Shehla_Rashid) August 4, 2019

Hitting out at BJP-led government over the abrogation of Article 370, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress Chief stated on that this "misadventure" is going to have serious consequences while adding that the move was taken to divert attention of the people from real issues. "It is a move that is going to be very harmful to the future of the country and for the unity of this country. It is going to have a huge impact on the entire country, not only Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP Government is playing with fire," Rao stated in a press conference.

Also Read: This misadventure is going to have serious consequences says Dinesh Gundu Rao on Article 370

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates