Shehnaaz Gill: Regret doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, was irritated by guys trying to impress me

Shehnaaz Gill, ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house last year, has become a household name and everyone seems to be fond of her. And immediately after the staggering success of the aforementioned reality show, she participated in another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show attracted a lot of attention but she regrets doing it. Why? You may ask! She spilled the beans to Times of India.

Speaking about the show, she said, "While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn't in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show." And then talking about her equation with Sidharth Shukla, she said he was a friend. "He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz became extremely popular in the Bigg Boss house and their fans have even combined their names to SidNaaz, you all must be aware of it. Now it would be great to see the two of them in a Bollywood film and it could be a money-spinner, given their massive fan-following.

