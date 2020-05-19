Shehnaaz Gill wishes her brother Shehbaz on his birthday, calls him a brother, a bodyguard, and a best friend

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved television celebrities on the block. She established a solid fan-base for herself after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Now, we all know that she shares a great bond with her brother Shehbaz and they both keep sharing their pictures on social media.

Today on May 18, he celebrates his birthday and the actress has taken to her Instagram account to wish him in the most adorable way possible! She shared a picture of him and wrote- "You are three in one to me – A brother, a bodyguard and also a best friend. Happy Birthday my Brother! @badeshashehbaz. Buraahhhhhhhh." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Isn't the post truly adorable! Coming back to Gill, one of the reasons why she was massively popular inside the Bigg Boss house was because of her honesty and jovial nature. And her posts on Instagram are as candid. Once the lockdown ends, it would be interesting to see what she offers her fans as an actor next.

