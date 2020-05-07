Shehnaaz Gill's grandmother hospitalised for liver ailment, father Santokh Singh Sukh posts on Instagram

The year 2020 keeps getting worse. In another heartbreaking piece of news, Shehnaaz Gill's grandmother has been hospitalised due to liver ailment and this news was broken by her father Santokh Singh Sukh on his Instagram account.

Taking to his account, he shared a shattering image of his mother and wrote- "My mother hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do." (sic)

Have a look right here:

If you all go through the comments, everyone, especially Shehnaaz's fans, are praying for her recovery and we also hope she gets well soon and comes back home! If you all followed Bigg Boss 13, the actress, on multiple occasions, used to share anecdotes of spending some special moments with her grandmother and how she is really funny.

