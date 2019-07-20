Sheila Dikshit passes away; Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi express condolences

national

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

From the President and Prime Minister to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, a lot of condolences were paid on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi described her as the "beloved daughter of Congress party."

Dikshit who died at the age of 81 in New Delhi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She served in office for 15 years.

"I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshitji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief," Gandhi said in a tweet.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Ram Nath Kovind said that she will be remembered for momentous transformation. "Sad to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates," he tweeted.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death and wrote that her demise was a huge loss to Delhi.

"Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture with her and expressed his condolences.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said she was one of the tallest leaders in Congress and transformed the national capital territory in her tenure as Chief Minister.

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sheila Dixit. She was one of the tallest leaders in Congress & transformed Delhi in her tenure as CM. My deepest condolences to her family & loved ones. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 20, 2019

Ahmed Patel wrote, "Distressed to learn about the passing away of Sheilaji. She was a born fighter who immersed herself in public service until her last breath. In her demise, Delhi and the nation have lost an able administrator & compassionate leader."

In her demise, Delhi & the nation have lost an able administrator & compassionate leader



Her tenure as Chief Minster will be remembered as the golden era in Delhi’s development — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) July 20, 2019

He also added that while she served as the Chief Minister of Delhi will be the golden era in Delhi's development.

(with inputs from ANI)

