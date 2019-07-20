Search

Sheila Dikshit passes away; Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi express condolences

Published: Jul 20, 2019, 17:58 IST | mid-day online desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture with her and expressed his condolences

Sheila Dikshit passes away; Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi express condolences
Pic/Twitter/Narendra Modi

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

From the President and Prime Minister to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, a lot of condolences were paid on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi described her as the "beloved daughter of Congress party."

Dikshit who died at the age of 81 in New Delhi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She served in office for 15 years.

"I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshitji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Ram Nath Kovind said that she will be remembered for momentous transformation. "Sad to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates," he tweeted.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death and wrote that her demise was a huge loss to Delhi.

"Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture with her and expressed his condolences. 

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said she was one of the tallest leaders in Congress and transformed the national capital territory in her tenure as Chief Minister.

Ahmed Patel wrote, "Distressed to learn about the passing away of Sheilaji. She was a born fighter who immersed herself in public service until her last breath. In her demise, Delhi and the nation have lost an able administrator & compassionate leader."

He also added that while she served as the Chief Minister of Delhi will be the golden era in Delhi's development.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

