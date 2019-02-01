bollywood

Shekhar Suman ays lack of good roles surprised him, but he has accepted his destiny with "grace, dignity, and hopes that one day, it will change"

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman feels he deserved a lot more in Bollywood. The actor says lack of good roles surprised him, but he has accepted his destiny with "grace, dignity, and hopes that one day, it will change". "As an actor, I think I deserved a lot more than what I got. I also feel that there is a long way to go. With the advent of new cinema and opening up of web series and all other kind of avenues, I would probably get what I should have got 10 or 15 years ago," Shekhar told IANS in an email.

Shekhar started his career with the 1980s' TV show Wah! Janaab, and went on to make a place for himself with movies like Utsav, Naache Mayuri and Ranbhoomi. On the small screen, he was seen in Reporter, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Chote Babu and his talk show Movers & Shakers.

Shekhar's charm faded away from showbiz with time. And he was surprised with the dearth of good offers.

"It has definitely surprised me why the good or better roles didn't come my way. I had established myself as an actor with movies like Utsav, Anubhav or show like Dekh Bhai Dekh.

He is back on the small screen with the third season of Lights, Camera, Kissey. He narrates stories of Bollywood actors, singers, producers and directors and gives a sneak peek into the bygone era of Hindi cinema. Each three-minute episode is aired on Sony MAX2 before the movies roll.

On the film front, he is working on a "movie called Patharbaz. It is based on the life of Kashmiri Patharbaaaz. I am still working on it. Hopefully, viewers will get to see it soon".

