Sherine Singh- From the ramp to the Bollywood stage, a journey worth knowing!

If you have to achieve success, you have to define what it is for yourself - a quote that perfectly describes today's personality. Meet model turned actor Sherine Singh who is a passionate being for every kind of art she possesses. Also known for her writings, she stirred up the B town as a model then she made it as an actress a few years later. One such industry to have lent some of the most popular actors to the Indian screen is the modeling industry. There has been an exodus of models to Bollywood, in an attempt to reach stardom. But only a few have made it big, fewer to stardom.

The ravishing persona popped up in magazine spreads before ever hitting the big screen. Sherine Singh rose to fame by walking the ramp in the prestigious IIFA awards 2019 for Zarf. The star bagged a golden chance to get in the frame of the Photography Legend Daboo Ratnani and continues nabbing ad campaigns, fashion spreads, brand collabs, endorsements, etc. Down the pipeline, Sherine Singh has got quite some exciting projects in hand. We wish the gorgeous good luck in all her endeavours.

