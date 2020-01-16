Shershaah: On the occasion of his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shares the first look of his war drama

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 35th birthday today on January 16. There was a big bash that happened at his residence last night. And this morning, he took to his Twitter account to unveil the first look of his most ambitious film as an actor to date. Yes, we are talking about Shershaah, the much-awaited biopic on Captain Vikram Batra.

Taking to his social media, he wrote- An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with Shershaah. And we must say Malhotra looks fierce and fantastic. He went on to share not one or two but three posters that reflect the valour and the courage of the Indian soldier who sacrificed his life in the 1999 Kargil War. Take a look right here:

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

The film also stars Kiara Advani and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnuvardhan. All set to release on July 3, this could be a game-changer for the actor. This isn't the first time the character of Batra is being essayed on the celluloid, J.P. Dutta projected him in his war drama LOC Kargil in 2003, with Abhishek Bachchan.

However, this time around, we'll get a closer look at his personal life and how the man was known for his fearlessness. It's an important film for Malhotra and he should hopefully nail this ambitious part. Let's see how loudly his performance soars!

