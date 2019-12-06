Shibani Dandekar makes Farhan Akhtar smile and this photo is proof

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood and their photos and videos together on social media always make waves. The two have a huge fan following individually and as a couple, and they're frequently seen out and about together.

Farhan Akhtar recently took to Instagram to share a photo with Shibani with the caption, "Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other..!! @shibanidandekar #youmakemesmile"

Several of Farhan-Shibani's friends and fans commented on the cute photo of the couple. Harshvardhan Kapoor wrote, "Toothpaste brand incoming though" while Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza showered the post with heart emojis.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their love and PDA. There has been huge speculation that the two are set to tie the knot soon, but there has been no official confirmation from either of them.

According to a recent report, the couple is planning a February or March wedding next year. The report further states that Shibani has been accepted by Farhan's daughters from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, and they have bonded well with each other.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, a boxing drama which hits theatres on October 2, 2020.

