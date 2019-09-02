Shikha Talsania joins Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for Coolie No.1

bollywood

Shikha Talsania, who was last seen in the film, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhasker, has now bagged Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Shikha Talsania. Photo: Instagram/shikhatalsania

As Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have started the shoot for their next film Coolie No 1, the makers of the film have added yet another actor in their star cast. Shikha Talsania, known for her incredible comic timing has joined the star cast of the film.

Excited about being part of this cool film, Shikha Talsania says, "Being a part of a David Dhawan film is on every actor's bucket list and I am no different! And to top that with an opportunity to collaborate with such fantastic actors and people - Varun and Sara - I said yes without batting an eyelid! After Veere, the audience will see me in a totally new lens and that's what makes it more exciting than it already is. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Films who are making sure we have an absolute blast at the shoot and I am sure that fun will translate beautifully on screen."

The production house of the films also took to their social media account to announce the addition to their star cast. They shared a motion poster of the "goofy" and "bubbly" Shikha Talsania.

Shikha also shared the news of her Instagram account and shared the news:

The shooting of Coolie No 1 kickstarted in Bangkok and Varun Dhawan keeps sharing behind-the-scenes' pictures and videos on his social media handle. The actor is preparing rigorously to get into the skin of his character. The film is a remake of the original 1995-film starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Interestingly, the original film was also helmed by Varun's filmmaker-father, David Dhawan.

This film is definitely one awaited comic caper!

Coolie No.1 also stars Rajkumar Yadav and Paresh Rawal in the film. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film releases on May 1, 2020.

