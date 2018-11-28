Shikhar Dhawan enjoys the sights and sound of Sydney, Australia

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, who is a part of the Indian team for the series in Australia, was in top form during the recently concluded T20I series. He will now be playing in the ODI series which will start after the Test series gets over

Shikhar Dhawan outside the Sydney Opera House

Ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is relaxing in Australia between the matches as he is on a break from the Test matches and is preparing for the upcoming ODI’s. After winning the Man of the Series for the T20 matches, Shikhar Dhawan took out sometime for himself and sailed through the Sydney Harbour this morning

Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "While I’ve strolled around the spectacular Sydney Harbour several times, it is for the first time that I’ve indulged in taking a yacht ride across, and it definitely is a great way to experience the two amazing Sydney icons. During all my previous visits to Australia, I’ve always been fascinated by the natural beauty, unique wildlife, iconic attractions, and the multicultural cities. It’s easy to see why it is so popular as a holiday destination for Indians and some of my personal favourite family holiday experiences are also from Australia - including an unforgettable visit to the Great Barrier Reef, sipping the best brews in the lanes of the coffee capital of the globe – Melbourne, and meeting the world’s happiest animals – the quokka at Rottnest Island near Perth.

Shikhar Dhawan, who lives in Australia these days with his wife and kids, has become quite the local it seems.

