Shikhar Dhawan gets emotional on his wedding anniversary with Ayesha

cricket

Dhawan wrote on social media: "Wishing my love @aesha.dhawan5 a very Happy Anniversary. Hope we keep growing stronger with time and create many more beautiful moments in life

Shikhar Dhawan with wife Ayesha Mukherjee

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary yesterday and the couple had some sweet things to say about each other.

Dhawan wrote on social media: "Wishing my love @aesha.dhawan5 a very Happy Anniversary. Hope we keep growing stronger with time and create many more beautiful moments in life.

Thanks for being there in my life and making it more beautiful." Meanwhile, Ayesha wrote: "Happy 6th Anniversary hun!!! Wishing you all the very best and thanks for being who you are and for sharing our beautiful love. May we continue to grow and and travel through life together. God bless always #loveourlovestory."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates