Shikhar Dhawan on being in constant touch with Rohit Sharma: He's not my wife!

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's communication and understanding has been impeccable on the pitch, but the former isn't of the opinion that he needs to develop the same off it

In recent years, the Indian cricket team may have had a tough time to find an apt balance in the middle-order. However, Team India's opening combination -- Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan -- have consistently managed to deliver. Dhawan and Rohit have been one of the prime reasons for India being such a dominant force in one-day international cricket.

The pairing of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has by head coach Ravi Shastri. The two stalwarts might have been separated in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season 12, but they are set to reunite on May 22 as the entire team regroups to head to England and kickstart their World Cup campaign.

After having established a reputation of being one of the finest players for the team when it comes to ICC tournaments, Shikhar Dhawan was asked if there's a possibility the pressure can overpower him. The Delhi lad had another clinical answer to the question.

"Conscious about what? This is my daily job. I make sure my basics are taken care of and I have a clear mind. Sometimes you make runs, sometimes you don't. But I always keep calm and look at the areas where I need to work on and then I go and give it my best shot. I don't believe in worrying too much," he explained.

