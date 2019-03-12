Shikhar Dhawan posts heartfelt message for his wife and kids

cricket

With the series-deciding fifth ODI to be held in his home town of Delhi, Dhawan sounded relaxed and confident as he posted this picture and message on Instagram

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who came out of a mini-slump to score a career-best 143 against Australia in the fourth ODI at Mohali on Sunday, conquered the disappointment of the four-wicket defeat by spending some quality time with his family.

With the series-deciding fifth ODI to be held in his home town of Delhi, Dhawan sounded relaxed and confident as he posted this picture and message on Instagram: "No matter what happens, my greatest achievement will always be my children and my family. They are my lifelines. Moments like these are priceless." We agree!

Shikhar Dhawan was born on December 5, 1985, into a Punjabi family. He has a younger sister, named Shreshta. Shikhar Dhawan completed his schooling from St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Since the age of 12,

