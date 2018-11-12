Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in 6-wicket win against West Indies

cricket

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant guide hosts to six-wicket win in last-ball thriller as T20I series against West Indies ends

Dhawan celebrates his 50 against WI yesterday

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career-best 92 to guide India to a thrilling six-wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final T20 International, thus completing a 3-0 clean sweep, here yesterday. Dhawan hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 62-ball innings and forged a scintillating 130-run partnership with Rishab Pant (58) for the third wicket to take India home in the last ball of the innings.

There was some drama towards the end as India lost the wickets of Pant and Dhawan leaving the host to score one run off the last delivery bowled by Fabian Allen to secure the victory. Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik ran the single after Allen misfielded the former's shot to pick up the winning run. Earlier, left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran's quick-fire half-century powered West Indies to a competitive 181 for 3.



Rishabh Pant en route his 58 in Chennai. Pics/AFP

Chasing the target of 182 to win, Dhawan and Rishabh came together at 45 for 2 after India had lost skipper Rohit Sharma (4) and KL Rahul (17).The Delhi duo put up a splendid show, treating the spectators at the MA Chidambaram stadium to some spectacular shots with Pant, in particular, showing a penchant to go for the big shots. After an indifferent run in the first two matches, Dhawan found his groove early and stroked the ball fluently. Boundaries flowed from his bat as he kept the scoreboard ticking.

The two were quick between the wickets and also ran twos at will. The Indian innings started on a disappointing note for Rohit Sharma's fans as the skipper fell after scoring a boundary, caught by his opposite number Carlos Brathwaite off Kemo Paul's bowling. He started the innings 69 runs short of overhauling New Zealand's Martin Guptill as the highest run-maker in T20 Internationals but the in-form Mumbai batsman exited in the third over.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever