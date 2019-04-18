Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma hang out with their babies

ipl-news

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma with Zoravar Dhawan and Samaira Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture on his Instagram, where he is seen lazying on the couch with his son Zoravar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Rohit Sharma's new-born daughter Samaira Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan captioned the picture as, "Can't seem to contain the excitement of finally meeting this beautiful angel. What a beautiful night with these munchkins! #Family #munchkins #kids #friendslikefamily #love #littleangel #catchup #familytime"

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will be in action in India's bid for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, to be held in England and Wales.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are considered as the best opening pair in ODI cricket at the moment and the onus will be on their shoulders to bring the trophy home.

Shikhar Dhawan has played 128 One Day Internationals, scoring 5355 runs at an average of 44.6, whereas, Rohit Sharma has played 206 ODIs, scoring 8010 runs at an average of 47.4.

On the Indian team's selection that happened on April 15, Shikhar Dhawan said, ""For the world cup we have a very good and a strong side and we are looking forward to the competition. We will perform really well once we get there,"

Talking about his IPL side Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan said, "The support of the coaches Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly... Their experience as a captain along with the belief they instil in us is great. At the same time, the young boys in our team are also getting mature."

"It has been a good season for us. It's a clean slate for the Delhi franchise, new name, new adminstration, support staff everyone was new. Our team is strong and is a balanced side with the overseas and Indian players. The way we are performing is good."

