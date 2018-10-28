Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu take out time for Super Dancer chapter 3

television

Though Shilpa Shetty is busy with her other commitments and Anurag Basu has just begun work on his film, they are taking time out for the reality show due to their love for dance

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor

Judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor are all set for Super Dancer chapter 3, which will provide a platform to four and 13 year old dancing sensations. The on-ground auditions have kicked off in Jaipur followed by rounds across the country till November 24.

Though Shetty is busy with her other commitments and Basu has just begun work on his film, they are taking time out for the reality show due to their love for dance. Kapoor is ready to be the Geeta Maa of the kids once again.

