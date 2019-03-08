Shilpa Shetty: Ate all over the world, but menu is innovative here

bollywood

If it's Sunday afternoon, you're most likely to spot Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoying a wholesome meal at the popular eatery in Bandra

Shilpa Shetty with Kelvin Cheung

Bastian, a patron of the sea-food fine-diner, Shetty has now become a joint partner of the restaurant along with chef Kelvin Cheung.

"You can't be a true-blue Shetty without owning a restaurant," quips the actor, who has taken her love affair with food a notch higher with her culinary shows and hospitality ventures. "I have eaten all over the world, but the menu here is innovative. I decided to invest in this place because I love the brand's character. Food is made from scratch here. There is special attention paid to the produce and fresh ingredients."

Besides food, Shetty's other big love is fitness. Quiz her if she intends to add her signature to the menu by including more healthy offerings, and she says, "The place already has a personality which shouldn't be tampered with; it is already health-friendly. Kelvin has the sensibilities of a nutritionist and plans meals for his celeb friends. The menu offers gluten-free, lactose-free and vegan options. But we will have stuff for everyone. Those who want to indulge should be able to."

She reveals that it took six months of discussion with Allia Hospitality's Ranjeet Bindra to crack the deal. "We will open two new branches this year starting with Andheri and South Mumbai, followed by one in Los Angeles."

Chinese-Canadian chef Cheung, who is as famous for his Spicy Crab Thermidor as for his trademark Sunday sightings with celebrities, says, "Not only has Shilpa been a friend for years, we also share an aligned vision on how we want the business to grow. The team and I look forward to working with her and to further our passion for healthy yet delicious dishes."



Raj Kundra and Bunty Walia

Cricket for a cause

Shetty hosted a celebrity T20 cricket match in Mumbai last night, the proceeds of which were directed to The Shilpa Shetty Foundation. Those participating included Suniel Shetty, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, husband Raj Kundra and others. "The money we collect is directed towards the upkeep of our house in Belgaum, where we take care of about 80 kids who are suffering from HIV and have been ostracised. It takes funds to run this place, so we keep asking people to donate. It was sweet of all these men to come together for the match."

