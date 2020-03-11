Shilpa Shetty clicked at the airport with family including newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out with daughter Samisha for the first time. The actor was spotted with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan at the Mumbai airport. They seemed to be in holiday mode. Samisha was born via surrogacy on February 15. Check out a couple of photos of the happy family below:

Shilpa Shetty looked fresh as a daisy in a flowy baby pink shirt dress and oversized shades. Samisha, on the other hand, was bundled up to the T in pink baby gear.

Father-son duo Raj and Viaan were seen twinning in white t-shirts and basic blue jeans. The family seemed ready for a vacation away from the hustle-bustle of the city.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Samisha in February through surrogacy. Speaking about becoming a dad for the second time, Raj Kundra told mid-day, "We love being parents, and we loved every bit of it with Viaan Raj [son]. Now, the joy and happiness have doubled with Samisha. We have wanted a second one for a long time. God was kind, and science was in our favour. This child is the answer to all our prayers, mostly Viaan's. This feeling is surreal."

