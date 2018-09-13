Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches poker app

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra launching a website and app dedicated to poker

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra

Encouraged by the success of their brainchild Match Indian Poker League, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are now launching a website and app dedicated to the game. Called Poker Raj, the virtual offering will be launched on Sunday.

Kundra says, "After launching Match Indian Poker League, we realised that one annual event is not enough for the millions of poker players we have in India. Launching an online site will help us attract more players to the league."

Quiz Kundra whether poker is institutionalised gambling and he defends, "It is completely legal, and we are compliant with the laws of the land. The biggest challenge is to convince the player that his money and information is safe. That's where we add value. Our focus is on customer service."

