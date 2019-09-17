Shilpa Shetty Kundra nails Vrischikasana pose, sets fitness goals

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is known for her love for yoga, has just nailed the 'Vrischikasana' or the scorpion pose in a way which can give yoga experts across the globe a run for the money. The actress took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a video where she was seen performing the Vrischikasana.

The actress captioned: "Broughton said, 'I'm happy to report, the child in me is still ageless. Started learning advance yoga poses at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana. I believe it's never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I'm okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn't live with."

"We don't grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living'... So Live it up #instafam. Never give up. Try something new." On the work front, the 44-year-old actress is prepping for her comeback film "Nikamma", a romantic comedy action movie directed by Sabbir Khan. The film marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after 13 years.

