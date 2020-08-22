Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Ganesh Chaturthi: My pandit has been quarantined for 13 days

Unlike every year, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is keeping it low-key this festival season. Despite the virus scare, the actor ushered the idol of the deity home on Thursday, adhering to safety guidelines.

This year will also mark daughter Samisha's first-ever Ganesh celebration in the Kundra family. "It will just be a family affair. Inviting guests is not a risk I want to take with a newborn and ageing parents at home," says Shetty.

The actor prides on being extremely strict about sanitisation even during the festivities. "The decor has been set up by our home staff and me. Everything is sanitised thoroughly and my pandit has been quarantined for 13 days already," explains Shetty.

Coincidentally, eight years ago, Shetty's son Viaan had his Annaprashan — a custom where you feed the child solids for the first time — during Ganesh Chaturthi. "This year is extra special as it is Samisha's first. I'm grateful that we can celebrate him with good health."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news