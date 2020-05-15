Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a funny video of hubby, domestic help and kissing

In the video shared on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen enacting as a lady requesting her husband not to kiss her while she is working. Meanwhile, their domestic help pops up from behind, saying, "Madamji, please explain this to him properly, as I am tired of telling him the same thing again and again!"

"Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs," captioned the actress. Check out the video right away!

Amid the lockdown, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been keeping netizens entertained by sharing funny videos every now and then. Recently, the actress shared a funny 'food for thought' video, where Raj gets a retort from Shilpa after pointing out that he can't find potatoes in her aloo parathas.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.

On the personal front, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. In February 2020, Shilpa and Raj also welcomed their baby girl Samisha, via surrogacy.

