Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Nikamma goes on floors

Shilpa Shetty shared a photo of herself with actor Abhimanyu Dassani as director Sabbir Khan holds the clapperboard.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Sabbir Khan and Shilpa Shetty pose with the clapperboard. Pic/Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's comeback vehicle, Nikamma, has recently gone on floors. The actress took to Instagram to announce the same. Shilpa shared a photo of herself with actor Abhimanyu Dassani as director Sabbir holds the clapperboard.

"Back on the sets with #Nikamma in the role of Avni. Can't tell you HOW much I missed this. We are going to have so much fun @abhimanyud, love you @sabbir24x7 even when you are trying to cover your stomach with the clap. Wah !! Really Clapworthy," the actress captioned the pictures.

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in Dishkiyaoon, will portray the character of Avni. The film also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Nikamma is being produced by Sony Pictures in collaboration with Sabbir Khan Films and is slated to hit theatres next year. Director and screenwriter Sabbir has previously worked with Bollywood biggies including Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Before shooting for the film began, in a chat with IANS, Shilpa Shetty said, "I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it's all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film. I feel Sabbir Khan who is the director of the film is presenting me differently so, I am really excited about it."

When asked how it feels to return to the big screen after 13 years, Shilpa said, "I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it for a long time."

