Shilpa Shetty on opting surrogacy: I had a couple of miscarriages; waited for second child for five years

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra embraced parenthood once again when they welcomed a baby girl at home in the form of Samisha. They became proud parents through surrogacy and it was surely a matter of great happiness for the couple. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dhadkan actress poured her heart out on her decision for the same.

Speaking about it, she said, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I got pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue." She continued, "I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn't pan out well."

She spilled the beans on how she was all set to adopt a child and why things didn't work out. "I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route." And did you know the actress was waiting for a second child for the last five years? And given she was also set to make a comeback in films, it was a very tough journey ahead?

She stated, "We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."

This is truly one of the most transparent thoughts an actor has expressed in many years. And we can't wait to see Samisha's pictures on social media soon!

