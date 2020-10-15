Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra's Eiffel Tower proposal: It's just five carats. This is not what I imagined

The fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a beautiful bond with her husband Raj Kundra, and the actress has time and again confessed how the duo keeps on pulling each other's leg even today. Not only this, Shilpa is so much in love with Raj, once she was quoted saying, 'Why Raj did not meet me earlier.' Isn't that truly adorable?

From their social media PDA to confessing affection towards each other in front of the media, Shilpa has never shied away from sharing her feelings for Raj. Now in a talk show with Shibani Dandekar, which has surfaced online and taken the internet by storm, the actress is seen confessing how Raj's proposal at the Eiffel Tower in Paris swept her off her feet.

When Shibani asked about the Eiffel Tower proposal, Shilpa was quoted saying, "I was in Paris for the Karl Lagerfeld show. Raj flew down and proposed to me. He had booked out the whole banqueting hall at the Grand. A bit OTT. He had these violinists playing. He conned me into it. He told me, 'We're having lunch at a friend's place, so just dress up well.' My sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He had told me from Mumbai that we will be going to this really cool place but I had no clue. He had already asked my parents."

Raj planned a fancy meal for Shilpa and proposed with a diamond ring during the last course - dessert. "It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, 'It's just five carats.' I took a while to say yes because I was like, 'This is not what I imagined.' No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, 'The wedding ring will be bigger.' So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with."

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. For the uninitiated, the duo owns an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. Amid the lockdown, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj have been keeping netizens entertained by sharing funny videos every now and then.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.

Apart from that, Shilpa has already started shooting for Hungama 2 in Manali, and the actress has been treating fans with fun videos and photos from the mountains.

