Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of son Viaan Raj and daughter Samisha's first Bhai Dooj

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday treated fans to an adorable glimpse of son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra's first Bhai Dooj celebration.The 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared an extremely cute video, capturing the sweet moment between the siblings. In the clip, Shilpa is seen holding her little munchkin Samisha in her lap as she performs aarti for son Viaan on behalf of his sister. Following that, the brother and sister hug each other. All of them are seen dressed in white.The 'Apne' star captioned the post as, "The 2 parts of our hearts. Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa also penned down a sweet note of gratitude, "Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy's dream for a li'l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile. Thank you, Universe @TheRajKundra. #BhaiDooj #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #brothersister #family #blessed #siblings."

Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

