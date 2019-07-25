Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe moment goes viral; watch video

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video she uploaded on her Instagram account.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was on a vacation to Greece and kept sharing some beautiful pictures from the picturesque locations. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of herself enjoying the trip and working out by taking the functional training route. Amidst all the memories documented by the actress on her Instagram account, her video of experiencing the iconic Marilyn Monroe moment went viral on Thursday. Shilpa had originally shared the video on Monday.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty had worn an orange coloured dress and the wind blew her dress upwards, like Marilyn Monroe's famous scene from The Seven Year Itch. She shared the slow-motion video on her Instagram account with this caption: "My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze' Please watch till the end... Throwback, bloopers, fun times, vacation, cruising, slomo, laughs, epic," she captioned the clip."

Shilpa Shetty's transformation over the years has been stunning! Shilpa, who is known to reinvent herself, was featured in the list of '30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India' by a leading platform in fitness. The 44-year-old actress has been a strong supporter of fitness and yoga. She has made several fitness videos and clips to inspire people to get fit and incorporate exercises into their lifestyle.

Married to businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty has a five-year-old son Viaan. At 44, her fit and svelte frame can give actresses of the younger generation a run for their money.

