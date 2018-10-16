Shilpa Shetty's temptation for falooda!

television

Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals how she was tempted by falooda

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently hosting a web show, Hear Me Love Me was tempted by falooda. The actress is best known as a health conscious person and also a fitness freak, was recently tempted by falooda.

During one of the dates on the show, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she was more interested in the falooda than the date! The dating show, 'Hear Me Love Me' has been received very well by the audience. The series has resonated well with the viewers and has generated immense buzz. Hear Me. Love Me. is a first-of-its-kind reality format that redefines the concept of blind dating.

Shilpa Shetty not only plays the role of a Cupid (host) but also gives her opinion and feedback to the contestants, who were set for blind dating. While on the sets, Shilpa Shetty also learned various gen next slang language which she was newly introduced to. She was quite surprised by the kind of conversations the contestants use to have and thus she started using them frequently.

The show which emphasizes on choosing personality over looks has a single woman choosing the best partner from three prospective males. The first episode of the show streamed on Friday and has received a warm response from the audience and Bollywood alike.

